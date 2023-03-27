Former Dragon Age executive producer Mark Darrah has returned to BioWare as a consultant to help the development team finish Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, per GamesBeat. Additionally, the team developing the new Mass Effect game has also shifted to helping develop Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, though a “core” team is continuing pre-production work on Mass Effect. These are moves that signal BioWare’s intense commitment to get this game right, because a lot is riding on it.

BioWare general manager Gary McKay provided the following statement to GamesBeat about the development:

Our studio is focused on creating the best Dragon Age: Dreadwolf while the core Mass Effect team continues their pre-production work. We continue to iterate and polish Dreadwolf, focusing on the things that matter most to our fans. As we further connect this new experience with the series’ legacy Mark Darrah will join the team as a consultant, bringing with him years of experience working on Dragon Age. We’re proud to have this team, with strong leadership at the helm, working together to realize the vision we have for the game.

McKay had announced back in October that Dreadwolf had completed its alpha milestone, being playable from start to finish, so the game has been undergoing polish in post-production since then. There is still no official word on when the game will launch, but BioWare seems to feel good about its production cycle. Bringing Mark Darrah back for Dreadwolf, even as a consultant, is certainly a move that will put some fans at ease. He had announced his departure from the studio back in December 2020 alongside former general manager Casey Hudson.

The last time we actually saw Dragon Age: Dreadwolf was back in December, when BioWare released an in-game cinematic where Varric explained that players will have to stop Solas.