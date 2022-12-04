For Dragon Age Day, BioWare has shared an in-game cinematic (with no actual gameplay) for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the long-anticipated sequel to Dragon Age: Inquisition set in the Tevinter Imperium. This Dragon Age: Dreadwolf in-game cinematic is narrated by Varric Tethras, a popular playable character who first appeared in Dragon Age II and continued on Inquisition, and he explains the origins of Solas, a playable character from Inquisition who has apparently become the titular villain of the new game. Varric’s use of the word “we” at the end of the cinematic suggests that he will once again return as a playable character in this game. Check out a transcription of Varric’s words and the video itself below.

Varric Narration About Solas in the New Dreadwolf Cinematic

“I knew him as Solas, a thoughtful mage obsessed with dreams. But long ago, he had a different name: Fen’Harel, the Dread Wolf, ancient elven god of lies or heroic rebel against tyranny depending on which story you believe. In his final fight with the elven gods, Solas imprisoned them and created a veil that split our world from the raw magic of the Fade. But now he wanted to tear down that veil — destroy the world — and we’re the only ones who can stop him.”

Elven god of lies or heroic rebel against tyranny? Depends who you ask. Happy #DragonAgeDay! We're kicking today off with an in-game cinematic from #Dreadwolf! pic.twitter.com/tQeXpZeUFl — Dragon Age (@dragonage) December 4, 2022

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf recently reached its alpha milestone, being playable from start to finish, but BioWare hasn’t given us many concrete details about the game yet. The game could launch as early as late 2023, but 2024 seems more likely. In the meantime, the somewhat generic-looking anime Dragon Age: Absolution will launch on Netflix on December 9, 2022.