Netflix and BioWare have shared the full, official trailer for animated series Dragon Age: Absolution, which has a release date of December 9, 2022 on the streaming service. Like the game franchise itself, the series will target mature audiences and explore themes of freedom, power, and corruption. The basic premise of the show sounds pretty standard though: Elven mercenary Miriam winds up in a group of mages, fighters, and thieves who must steal a dangerous artifact powered by blood magic. Things don’t go well though, and it becomes a story of survival and Miriam confronting her past.

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War writer Mairghread Scott created Dragon Age: Absolution, and it will be six, reportedly 30-minute episodes. Like the upcoming Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the game is set in the Tevinter Imperium. The cast for the series includes Kimberly Brooks, Matt Mercer, Ashly Burch, Sumalee Montano, Phil LaMarr, Keston John, Josh Keaton, and Zehra Fazal, among others. Check out the release date trailer for Dragon Age: Absolution below and decide if it has enough Dragon Age flavor for you. Personally, I think it looks a little bland and too much like all the other animated action series Netflix produces.

In related news, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has completed its alpha milestone, and the game is now playable from start to finish. It’s still quite a while away from being ready for the public, but BioWare is in good spirits about the development. Also, Mass Effect is trucking along with cryptic teasers as well.