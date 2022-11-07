BioWare released an audiovisual teaser for the new Mass Effect to celebrate N7 Day, and it looks like fans have already found and decoded a secret message, which seems to include the voice of Liara. The teaser video itself features garbled audio on top of what seems to be animated concept art. There is a bit of text on the bottom of the image, too, but the real secret lies in that messy audio.

Happy #N7Day from across the stars! 💫 We found this interesting footage you may want to 🔍 a bit more closely. Download in HD ​​⬇️https://t.co/gyydhuuT1e pic.twitter.com/h97zjH5C1G — Mass Effect (@masseffect) November 7, 2022

SoundCloud user Mosaic Horse (via Shinobi602) decoded the secret message in this new Mass Effect teaser, and the audio seems to mix in Geth sounds with a few words from series regular Liara T’Soni. We knew she’d be making some sort of appearance in the next Mass Effect, but now it seems she’s got something to say: “Exactly. The Council will be furious. Although, they should know by now not to underestimate human defiance.” The audio continues: “I see it. How did we miss this?”

It’s not much to go on, but it’s more than enough fuel to send fan speculation rocketing into space. It’s been more than 10 years since the end of the original Mass Effect trilogy and five years since the release of the series’s spinoff, Mass Effect: Andromeda. The next Mass Effect seems to feature some of the same characters and storylines present in the original trilogy, but how it will fit in with the timeline is a mystery.

Mass Effect 3 gave fans an apocalyptic end to the BioWare trilogy. It also capped off the story of Commander Shepherd, who [spoilers] seemed to die in almost every version of the story’s end, depending on what players chose. How the next Mass Effect will tie the franchise together remains to be seen, but let’s hope we don’t have to wait until the next N7 Day to find out more.