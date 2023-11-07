Bioware Releases Mysterious Mass Effect Teaser for N7 Day 2023

As part of its annual N7 day celebration on November 7, BioWare has dropped another brief teaser for its upcoming new Mass Effect game.

Clocking in at only 30 seconds, the teaser shows little more than an unidentifiable character walking along before pausing, taking out a firearm, and continuing onward. Interestingly, the disclaimer at the beginning of the trailer suggests that the clip is of gameplay, even though it is likely to be far from what we can expect from the final product.

Preceding the full clip by a few hours, BioWare released a snippet on its website accompanied by some curious text. Most notable is the Epsilon branding, which may prove to be the subtitle of this new effort. However, it also includes a reference to an Andromeda distress signal, hinting at a possible direct connection to the much-maligned 2017 Mass Effect game.

Also included is a line of “audio transcript” saying, “ALTHOUGH THEY SHOULD KNOW BY NOW NOT TO UNDERESTIMATE HUMAN [REDACTED]”

The new Mass Effect game was first revealed with a teaser at The Game Awards 2020, and we’ve heard only small bits about it since.

It’s one of the major projects that we know are currently in the works at BioWare, which are aiming to put the beleaguered studio back in the good graces of fans after the twin disappointments of Mass Effect Andromeda and Anthem. The other game, of course, is Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which is the team’s primary focus at the moment.