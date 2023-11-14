Merry Little Batman Trailer Gives Us the Christmas Movie We All Want

© Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. MERRY LITTLE BATMAN and all related characters and elements are trademarks of and © DC. All rights reserved.

Amazon’s Merry Little Batman dropped its first trailer, showing off the Caped Crusaders animated return to holiday fare (Batman Returns is totally a Christmas movie) except he’s not alone.

In the trailer, which you can watch below, it’s Damian Wayne, Bruce Wayne’s son, who dons the cape and cowl to fight a bevy of villains from Batman’s rogues gallery.

The Merry Little Batman centers on a very bearded Batman heading out to save the day again but discovering that he won’t make it home for Christmas as The Joker and a collection of other villains strand him in the snow. Instead, it’s Damien Wayne (AKA Batmite) who has to save the day as the villains plan to steal Christmas like they’re The Grinch but without the heartwarming lesson at the end. The whole thing looks like a wonderfully good time and a refreshing reprieve from the rest of the DC cinematic drama out there.

If the animation style looks familiar that’s because the Merry Little Batman comes from Regular Show creator Mike Roth and is produced under Warner Bros. Animation. They’ve lined up a stellar voice-acting cast including Luke Wilson (in case you couldn’t hear it in the voice), Yonas Kibreab, James Cromwell, David Hornsby.

Along with the new trailer, a slew of images dropped, showing off various adventures throughout the film including a look at what has to be one of the most over-designed Batmobiles we’ve ever seen. That, of course, fits right in with the bombastic animation style.

Sit down with your family and celebrate the holiday season with Batman when Merry Little Batman premieres on Amazon Prime on December 8.