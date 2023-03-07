Developer The Outsiders and publisher Funcom are expanding the Metal: Hellsinger universe with the Dream of the Beast DLC, which will bring in Cristina Scabbia of Lacuna Coil and Will Ramos of Lorna Shore to players on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S on March 29. It’s the project’s first add-on content drop since launching last September, and it aims to make the wait worth it.

Dream of the Beast comes with two original tracks composed especially for first-person gunplay. They, of course, feature Scabbia and Shore’s vocal talents, adding more variety to an already impressive tracklist. Metal: Hellsinger DLC owners will also enjoy a new machine gun, The Red Right Hand, when the update launches on PC and console this month. Lastly, Metal: Hellsinger: Dream of the Beast comes with three new cosmetics that each come with additional gameplay modifiers. A free update that coincides with the DLC will add a Song Selection feature to boot.

Prepare your necks…@MissScabbia and @thewillramos are joining the Metal: Hellsinger roster with Dream of the Beast, our first DLC releasing on March 29th. 🎶 2 new songs

❤️‍🔥 3 new skins

🗡️ 1 new weapon Are you ready? 😈 pic.twitter.com/F6T8Ufz2S0 — Metal: Hellsinger (@MetalHellsinger) March 7, 2023

If you missed out on Metal: Hellsinger’s 2022 launch, you’ll be delighted to hear that many fell in love with its Doom-like approach to rhythm gaming. Players are equipped with a demon-slaying arsenal as they blast and cut enemies to a soundtrack fit for Satan himself. Its headbangable tunes came with special appearances from across the metal landscape, including contributions from the likes of System of a Down’s Serj Tankian, Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe, and Trivium’s Matt Heafy. It’s an all-star lineup of iconic artists that will grow even larger come March 29.