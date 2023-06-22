MGS4, MGSV, & Peace Walker Are Reportedly in Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 2 will reportedly include Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (MGS4), Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (MGSV), and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, per a potential leak that was subsequently corroborated by IGN. Twitter user Nitroid looked deeper into the new Metal Gear Solid website and noticed that it had recently been updated with placeholder buttons for the three aforementioned stealth-action titles. It’s not exactly hard-hitting evidence on its own, but it becomes more compelling when paired with some circumstantial evidence described by Nitroid and of course IGN’s corroboration. At the very least, it’s highly suspicious.

While this is hardly conclusive of anything, here's some additional context for why it's suspicious: pic.twitter.com/2zPbbKTL79 — Nitroid ❗ (@Nitroid) June 22, 2023

It had been presumed that Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1 would eventually get a Vol 2 follow-up that brings remasters of other games in the Konami series’s timeline, and MGS4, Peace Walker, and MGSV have all been likely candidates. However, Metal Gear Solid 4 has been exclusive to PlayStation 3 since its launch in 2008, making its potential inclusion a bigger deal. While most other games in the series have found their way to new players over the years, the only way to play through Old Snake’s journey is to go out and buy a PS3.

Information on this next wave of games arrives following yesterday’s confirmation that Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will arrive on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S on October 24, 2023. While it will be interesting to see how Konami brings Metal Gear Solid V and Peace Walker to those platforms, the most interesting part would be Metal Gear Solid 4’s inclusion.

If Konami follows through with the leaked list on Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 2, it will end the 15-year curse that has kept players from experiencing Metal Gear Solid 4. Without any official announcements though, there is no telling when it could release. Stay tuned for additional info on Metal Gear.