Publisher 505 Games and developer The Bearded Ladies have announced a Miasma Chronicles release date of May 23, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S digitally. That means the next post-apocalyptic turn-based adventure from the developers behind Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden will launch in just more than two months. Physical versions are on the way as well, with a separate release date of June 20. Miasma Chronicles will be on the slightly cheaper side, too, costing $49.99.

Striking a somewhat more lighthearted tone than some of The Bearded Ladies’ previous work, Miasma Chronicles follows protagonist Elvis and his robot older brother, Diggs. A mysterious entity known as Miasma plagues their home in the wasteland of Sedentary, leaving the quippy duo to engage in turn-based battles to take down enemies and meet new allies. Stealthing your way through encounters is likely the best course of action as you travel the wastes in search of an answer for what happened to Elvis’ mom.

We got a look at Elvis, Diggs, and the weirdo world they live in with a 17-minute gameplay video from last month. It gave us a good look at how players will swap between exploration and XCOM-like combat in a world that is both gross and breathtaking. The Bearded Ladies and 505 have shown Miasma Chronicles to be an impressive journey so far, but we still have to wait a bit longer to get our hands on it. Stay tuned for more from Miasma Chronicles while we wait for that May release date to roll around. Until then, you can read more about its story in the short summary below: