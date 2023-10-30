Microsoft Blocking Unauthorized Controllers & Other Accessories on Xbox

Microsoft is seemingly blocking unauthorised controllers and other accessories on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. And it’s a move that could have unforeseen or, perhaps, unconsidered consequences.

As reported by Windows Central, it appears that any unauthorised device that connects to an Xbox console will be blocked from November 12. Players are already receiving 0x82d60002 errors, stating that:

“A connected accessory is not authorized. Using unauthorized accessories compromises your gaming experience. For this reason, the unauthorized accessory will be blocked from use on 11/12/2023.”

One hardware manufacturer, Brook, has tweeted out a warning, saying that they’re looking to address this issue. But if you’ve been controller that Microsoft deems unauthorised it doesn’t look good.

So just what does unauthorised mean in Microsoft’s eyes. Does it mean that every single third party controller is going to become useless? No, because third party manufacturers can pay a licensing fee to Microsoft to become Xbox-approved. Those controllers should be fine.

But this is likely to hit peripherals that don’t pay that fee or which Microsoft wouldn’t licence due to their nature. Take the Cronus Zen, for example. This device allows you to use other controllers on the Xbox, mouse and keyboard included.

But it can also enable cheating with the site boasting that it supports quick scope, fast reloading and jitter, which it explains “..takes advantage of a glitch in some games allowing weapons to shoot insanely fast.”

So, this isn’t necessarily just greed on Microsoft’s part, if this move does go ahead, they’re safeguarding the console against cheating. One of the ways the PlayStation 3 was hacked was via a special USB stick, so locking unauthorized devices out could also be an anti-piracy measure.

But there’s a bigger problem here. As pointed out by journalist Laura Kate Dale, you should still be able to use devices through the Xbox Adaptive Controller, but any accessibility devices that are plugged directly into the Xbox could be blocked.

Similar concerns were raised when Nintendo banned unauthorised devices from its tournaments and this move, if it’s everything it appears to be, could be problematic for disabled gamers.

Windows Central has stated that, according to their sources, this update “may be related to Microsoft expanding its program for approved third-party wireless Xbox controllers.” But that doesn’t mean it’s likely to be any less impactful.