NewsVideo Games

miHoYo Announces Honkai Impact 3rd Part 2

By
0
Honkai Impact 3rd will get a massive Part 2 update early next year. Two women stand on a Martian landscape where a massive, strange artefact looms in the distance.
Image via HoYoverse.

Although Honkai: Star Rail has been available for almost six months now, miHoYo continues to support its predecessor, which will get its biggest update ever next year. In February 2024, the company will overhaul Honkai Impact 3rd into a Part 2 version, which will see new and expanded story elements grafted in and combat and other gameplay mechanics totally revised.

In terms of the gameplay, miHoYo will leverage what it has learned from Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail to make things more reactive. Key to this are upgrades to enemy diversity and capabilities to ensure they provide greater, more intelligent challenges. Alongside that is that playable characters can now jump, which allows for more combat strategies. The centerpiece, though, is the new Astral Ring mechanic, which enables multiple characters to use their burst skills simultaneously.

The story, meanwhile, will get a soft reboot. The initial version of Honkai Impact 3rd took place on Earth and the moon, and Part 2 will introduce Mars as a new world that is rich with its own culture and nature. Alongside the new setting come new playable characters and NPCs. All of these changes will be integrated into the existing story.

Honkai Impact 3rd Part 2 will continue the story of the original version, which sees you playing as the Captain of the Valkyries, a group of women who are the only ones capable of fending off the apocalyptic threat posed by the Honkai. Although the two games share some characters and themes, Honkai Impact 3rd and Honkai: Star Rail aren’t directly connected, though they take place in the same multiverse along with Genshin Impact.

The game originally released in China in 2016 before arriving in other regions over the following two years. It is currently available on mobile devices and PCs, where you can get it either via the bespoke launcher or the Epic Games Store.

About the author

Damien Lawardorn
Editor and Contributor of The Escapist: Damien Lawardorn has been writing about video games since 2010, including a 1.5 year period as Editor-in-Chief of Only Single Player. He’s also an emerging fiction writer, with a Bachelor of Arts with Media & Writing and English majors. His coverage ranges from news to feature interviews to analysis of video games, literature, and sometimes wider industry trends and other media. His particular interest lies in narrative, so it should come as little surprise that his favorite genres include adventures and RPGs, though he’ll readily dabble in anything that sounds interesting.
More Stories by Damien Lawardorn