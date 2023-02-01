Mika and the Witch’s Mountain is a whimsical cartoon adventure game that looks like a cross between Kiki’s Delivery Service and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, and its Kickstarter campaign is now officially live. Created by Chibig Studio, this beautiful and serene island adventure follows Mika, an apprentice witch with a knack for making magical deliveries. The game’s coming-of-age journey will take Mika up and through Mount Gaun, which has plenty of inhabitants to meet and secrets to uncover throughout its compact story.

Along with being inspired by the work of Studio Ghibli and Zelda, Mika and the Witch’s Mountain is inspired by A Short Hike. You’ll be able to spend as much time soaring around its cartoon world as you like, but Chibig estimates that a single playthrough should take around four hours. It seems fans have quickly latched onto the team’s cute art style, as the Kickstarter has already reached $38,000 of its $43,463 funding goal at the time of writing. Chibig says additional features, such as the ability to change Mika’s appearance, could arrive in the future depending on the campaign’s performance.

Mika and the Witch’s Mountain looks like it will safely cross its funding goal soon, so expect to see it come to PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S sometime between July and September 2023. It already sounds like the kind of world you can easily get lost in for an afternoon, but you can see the witchy world of Mount Gaun for yourself in the Kickstarter launch trailer below.