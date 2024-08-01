Miles Edgeworth Shines Brighter than Ever in Ace Attorney Investigations Collection [Preview]

The Ace Attorney franchise is a classic, and thanks to the team at Capcom, it’s becoming far easier to get into if you missed out on these adventures the first time around. I received early access to check out the upcoming Ace Attorney Investigations Collection, and I don’t need to use Logic or Mind Chess to see why this franchise is regarded as one of the best.

A Shiny New Coat Of Paint Makes Miles Edgeworth & Friends Look Phenomenal

I was given access to a few of the early chapters of both Miles Edgeworth, as well as Ace Attorney Investigations: Prosecutor’s Gambit and found myself immediately drawn in and eager to see what the final collection has to offer. As I took control of the titular Miles Edgeworth, I was shocked to see that I had actual control of the character and that it wasn’t just a point-and-click adventure like the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy.

While the original Miles Edgeworth title has been available in North America since the days of the Nintendo DS, I hate to admit that this series didn’t catch my fancy in my younger days. However, as an older and more sophisticated adult, I’ve fallen in love with the franchise — especially since Capcom is doing everything in its power to conserve them and release them for a new generation alongside a fresh coat of paint.

For those yearning for the nostalgia of yesteryear, the ability to swap between the updated HD sprites and the original chunky pixels of the DS version could be an immediate selling point. Alongside the updated sprites, the soundtrack has also been updated to match the new art style, but the original is also available to select, which is an incredibly nice touch for preservation’s sake.

A key difference between Miles Edgeworth and Phoenix Wright is how they deduce clues and solve a case. Pheonix Wright is the loveable oaf who seems to have luck on his side, while Miles is a much more sophisticated individual who uses the power of logic, alongside Mind Chess in Prosecutor’s Gambit to stump his opponents and take home another victory. The variety of cases, eclectic characters, and puzzles are top-notch, making this a fantastic addition to the growing Ace Attorney collections.

Head-Scratching Puzzles & Hilarious Dialogue Make this Collection a Must-Play

While North America may have received the first Miles Edgeworth title in 2010, this is the first time that its sequel will be available natively in English. Fan translations put together by dedicated fans have been roaming the internet for what feels like ages, but seeing this title finally get a native release is like a dream come true. While a decade may have passed since their original release, both games in this collection feel as punchy and exciting as ever.

While Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth and Ace Attorney Investigations: Prosecutor’s Gambit share the same protagonist, they’re different enough to encourage a back-to-back playthrough of one another. Using evidence and Logic to put together the sprawling puzzle pieces of each case is rather thrilling, and the absurdity of each case had me laughing while putting pressure on the bizarre cast of characters I was interrogating.

No matter if it was trying to find out why someone would use hideous carry-on luggage or a basketball hoop located in the most unconventional place, there is always something wild and wacky waiting around each corner. Miles Edgeworth may be more sophisticated and intelligent than his rival, but it doesn’t mean that he’s completely off the hook when it comes to getting into some shenanigans of his own.

A variety of quality-of-life improvements have also been made in this collection, including a Story Mode that helps players with some of the more difficult investigations in the game. There is also a gallery that showcases characters, soundtracks, and so much more available within the game. It’s a nice touch that puts the cherry on top of this already-stacked collection.

While my time with the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection may not have been as long as I had hoped it would be, I’m already shivering with anticipation to get back in once the collection is complete. As someone who is kicking themselves for getting into the Ace Attorney franchise far too late in their life, I won’t be missing out on this one as soon as it releases.

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection will be available on September 5, 2024.

