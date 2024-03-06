Minecraft Dogs Are Leveling Up With New Coat Colors For Every Biome

Wolves, which can be domesticated into pet dogs, are finally getting a proper glow-up in Minecraft. These favorite pets have lacked personality for years, but it seems new options are in the works – and fans can already test them out in a new Beta build.

When it comes to options in Vanilla, Minecraft always comes up short. Despite content introduced over years of updates, much of what is added to the base game has already been done in mods – and often with more options. Despite this, seeing big improvements to favorite functions of the game is encouraging to fans, and often acts as a framework for mod updates when players want to incorporate new editions into existing packs. This could be the case with the new color options for wolves.

In a post shared by the official Minecraft Twitter/X account, developers have teased the first look at an exciting new update – wolf variations. According to the post, fans will be able to hunt down 8 new color variations that live in their own biomes.

Certain types will be harder to find than others, ensuring players will have the opportunity for adventure as they fill out their personal, Minecraft pack.

Fans in the comments are widely excited for the new addition, with one cheering, “WOOF WOOF! THEY ARE SO AMAZING!” and another adding, “Telling my dogs apart by variant now, no longer name tagging, what a time to be alive.”

While there are plenty of mods for adding new creatures or improving the colors and appearances of existing options, those who enjoy what the base game has to offer will love acquiring the new variations. There is also a possibility that if this goes well, wild cats may also see variations added – though domestic cats already have a few coat options once tamed.

All New Minecraft Wolf Types

Below are all the wolf variations that will be available in Minecraft when the new content launches.

The Pale Wolf – otherwise known as the original color. It will be found in the Taiga Biome .

– otherwise known as the original color. It will be found in the . The Rusty Wolf – Found in the Jungle Biome .

– Found in the . The Spotted Wolf – Found in the Savannah Biome .

– Found in the . The Black Wolf – Found in the Pine Taiga Biome .

– Found in the . The Striped Wolf – Found in the Wooded Badlands Biome .

– Found in the . The Snowy Wolf – Found in the Snowy Groves Biome .

– Found in the . The Ashen Wolf – Found in the Snowy Taiga Biome .

– Found in the . The Woods Wolf – Found in the Forest Biome .

– Found in the . The Chestnut Wolf – Found in the Spruce Taiga Biome.

Currently, players can only access this new feature in the Minecraft Beta preview, with no official announcement for when these adorable new variations will be introduced to the current build of the game. While there may be a wait to see them as a standard staple of Vanilla, is the perfect teaser to get fans pumped for future updates.