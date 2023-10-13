Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters Season 1 Trailer Offers New Look at Apple TV+ Godzilla Show

Apple TV+’s Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters just got an official Season 1 trailer that shows Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, and Anna Sawai running from destruction as we get a great new look at Godzilla.

Previous footage of the live-action Godzilla show revealed a new story set in Legendary’s MonsterVerse, but today’s trailer gives us a nice long look at how it all fits together. The two-and-a-half-minute video takes viewers back to the events of the Godzilla (2014) movie, when the King of the Monsters first tore through San Francisco. It looks like the monster-studying group Monarch was there, waiting for the creature to show up, and now, people want answers. Elsewhere in the trailer are teases of some of the other kaiju that might show up, and we even seem to get a brief flashback that shows John Goodman’s Kong: Skull Island character. Either way, it’s clear Apple TV+ is doing everything it can to get you interested in Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters.

Godzilla doesn’t get too much screen time in the new Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters trailer, but the brief tease still promises epic battles on the small screen. You can see the new footage for yourself in the video below.

Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters is the latest Legendary MonsterVerse project but it’s not the only Godzilla thing on the way. Legendary is also cooking up a sequel movie in the form of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Then, Toho is also primed to release its own new take on the kaiju king with Godzilla Minus One, which is set to crash into US theaters on December 1, 2023. In other words, there is a lot of Godzilla to sink your teeth into, but you can look forward to Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters when its first two episodes come to Apple TV+ on November 17, 2023. The rest of the series will then begin to rollout weekly starting January 12, 2024.

For more information, you can read the synopsis below:

“Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.”