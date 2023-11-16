Monopoly GO Earns More than $1 Billion in Under a Year

Monopoly GO, the mobile game loosely based on the Hasbro board game, has raked in a ridiculous $1 billion, despite having been out for less than a year.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, Hasbro and Scopely’s mobile title launched back in April of this year. However, players have spent a grand total of $1 billion on its microtransactions, which include purchasable Monopoly Money and dice rolls.

Yes, you can spend real cash on literal Monopoly Money and while you can, technically, play Monopoly GO without buying dice rolls, there’s a very strong push for players to put their money where their top hat is.

It helps that Hasbro and Scopely have been advertising the game pretty heavily. According to BusinessofApps, it made $135m in its first four months which, if our maths is on the money, means that it raked in just under $300m, per month, for the last few months. As ad campaigns go, that’s one hell of a result.

“In partnership with us, Scopely created a super fun and engaging game that is breaking records in a highly competitive market,” explains Hasbro’s CEO Chris Cocks.

The amusingly named exec isn’t wrong. Every few months we hear about some mobile title going under and hitting $1 billion is one hell of an accomplishment.

What’s next for Scopely and Hasbro’s strategy? They’ve yet to reveal their masterplan but we’re guessing it’ll involve maintaining and growing the player base, while developing another game for when people eventually get bored of GO.

