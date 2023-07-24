NewsVideo Games

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match Brings Fatalities to the ’80s with Joel McHale & Gilbert Gottfried

The red band trailer for Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match is here, revealing an animated spinoff movie dripping with ‘80s flavor and a solid cast. The straight-to-disc release stars Community’s Joel McHale as the green-glowing movie star, Johnny Cage, who is still on his way to becoming an A-lister. Aside from throwing neon blues and purples in nearly every shot, the trailer teases the early days of Johnny’s life as he fights through bullies, Hollywood sharks, and, soon, an evil cult. The footage also gives us McHale sounding as braggadocious as possible, but the real highlight might be the few lines spouted by the instantly recognizable Gilbert Gottfried, who is posthumously featured in the film. See the animated video game adaptation for yourself in the Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match trailer below.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match follows Johnny Cage as he climbs the Hollywood ladder, but he’ll have more than his acting career to deal with. The story sees the action hero battling through a new world of fighters after his co-star, real-life actor Jennifer Grey, is kidnapped. His journey will see him meet other memorable Mortal Kombat fighters as they work together to save the world and his career.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match wants to give the classic fighting game franchise an ‘80s facelift, but it isn’t the first animated take on the series. It’s actually part of a series of other animated Legends projects, including Snow Blind, Scorpion’s Revenge, and Battle of the Realms. Each of these stories aims to offer new takes on the characters and worlds players have grown to know since the series spawned in the early ‘90s. However, this new comedy-focused outing might be the animated series’s most unique view yet.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match releases physically on October 17, 2023, less than one month after the franchise’s next video game entry, Mortal Kombat 1, launches for players on PC and consoles.

