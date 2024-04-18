Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation – Quest of Memories Release Date, Platforms, and Price

With the success of its anime, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is finally getting a game. Here’s what to know about when Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation – Quest of Memories will arrive, how much it will cost, and what platforms will be available.

When Does Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation – Quest of Memories Come Out?

Image via Bushiroad Games

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation – Quest of Memories will be released on June 20, 2024. We already knew this was the date that the game would be launching in Japan, however, now it has been confirmed that Quest of Memories is getting a same-day global release.

What Platforms Will Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation – Quest of Memories Be On?

For eager gamers who love the anime world of Mushoku Tensei, Quest of Memories will be available on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Preorders for the game aren’t yet live but they are expected to be soon. There will be physical versions of the game made available for all consoles, but the digital version of the game will be slightly cheaper at just $40, according to the game’s official website.

Quest of Memories will include scenes and moments that are completely original alongside those from the popular anime series. The dungeon RPG gameplay will see players picking up quests and heading out across the world exploring, defeating enemies, and leveling up. There’s even a management simulator mini-game to try out.

All of the main cast will appear in the game including Rudeus Greyrat, Eris Boreas Greyrat, Ruijerd Superdia, Roxy Migurdia, and a whole lot more. You can check out more of the roster on the game’s official website along with further details regarding the gameplay and story.

Ultimately this is a big win for fans of the Mushoku Tensei series. Not only are there new episodes airing right now, but there will be a game to enjoy soon. 2024 is shaping up to be the biggest year for Mushoku Tensei yet.

