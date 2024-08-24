My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed

Welcome to those who seek the truth of the My Deer Friend Nokotan episode 9 release date — you are in good company. As ever, we’ve got what you need to know, so let’s crack on.

The My Deer Friend Nokotan episode 9 release date is August 28th. The show’s been a constant rollercoaster ride for all of us. However, rather than having ups and downs that make you feel a bit like you’re about to die and a bit like you’re the happiest you’ll ever be, it’s all just going in different directions and a deer is there. Is that good or bad, or is it just a thing that keeps happening that makes you smile?

What Happened in My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 8?

In My Deer Friend Nokotan episode 8, we kick things off with some shrines this time around. The girls all meet up and prepare to make their wishes for the year, but Nokotan hasn’t shown up. Whatever could have happened to mean that she isn’t there, and is she going to be okay? Well, naturally, she’s been adopted as a god and has already garnered some followers … We’re not really sure that recaps are helpful for this show. Does anything that happens in it actually matter?

Anyway, the episode ends with Nokotan in possession of larger horns than usual, and the girls are all playing a game together while also occasionally switching it up between a photoshoot, becoming the president, and having a big mustache. We’re confident that this will all be very important for next week’s episode of the classic and very canon-focused show that is My Deer Friend Nokotan.

So find out what happens next time when My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 9 releases on August 28th.

My Deer Friend Nokotan is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

