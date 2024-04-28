two characters walking through a market
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 16 Recap & Spoilers

Published: Apr 28, 2024

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 16 is out, and we’ve got some spoilers and a recap for it below. The second part of the season has been a lot more homely and wholesome than the first, at least most of the time, so let’s dive into what happened in this episode.

What Happens in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 16?

For those who stuck around at the end of the last episode, the beginning of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 16 is much what you’d expect. That’s right, Ruijerd has come to pay a visit to Rudeus and brought with him both Norn, his full-sister, and Aisha, his half-sister. After a sort of touching and somewhat awkward catch-up with Ruijerd, or Dead End, to give him his old title, Rudeus faces a whole new challenge: parenting. Well, before that, there’s a brief bit of silence between Ruijerd and King Badi too, but we don’t get much enlightenment about that.

Alright, so it’s not quite parenting, but for anyone else out there with younger siblings, the feeling of having to parent them is probably familiar. Rudeus tries his best to win over Norn, who absolutely detests him, but it doesn’t really work out. As the three siblings chat, Aisha states that she wants to be a maid for Rudeus, and Norn says she’ll go and take the test for The Magic University.

We cut forward to the moment Aisha gets a perfect score on the test, and Norn gets just a little below what she should at her age. Aisha then gets her wish to stay at the house to be a maid for Rudeus and Sylphie, while Norn unexpectedly requests to be put into the dorms at the university. Rudeus makes what appears to be a wide decision and lets her go.

Then, there’s a brief bit where Linia and Pursena give Rudy a bag full of “something,” before Princess Ariel pulls him into a room to chat about something that his two followers have been doing. It turns out they’ve basically been robbing pants from younger female students, and Rudeus manages to convince her, Luke, and Sylphie of his innocence before parting ways with the bag.

The four of them then bump into Norn in the corridors, and Luke goes to show off Norn to the right room. It’s worth noting that they’re cousins, too, so maybe she’ll form a decent familial bond with Luke. The episode ends with Norn looking incredibly sad in her dorm. Hopefully we get a happy resolution to that in the next episode, but we’ll have to wait and see.

