My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

The latest season of My Hero Academia is one of the show’s best yet, so here’s when Season 7, Episode 3, will be available to stream and where to watch it.

Recommended Videos

When Will My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3 Release?

If you’re hoping to catch the latest episode of My Hero Academia, you’ll want to tune in on Saturday, May 18, 2024. If you’re an early riser or someone who goes to sleep late, you may be able to catch it shortly after it goes live at the following times;

2:30am Pacific Time

3:30am Mountain Time

4:30am Central Time

5:30am Eastern Time

Related: How to Watch My Hero Academia (MHA) & Its Movies in Order

Every episode of Season 7 will be available at the times listed above when they are released, so maybe it’s time to adjust our sleep schedules. No matter if you’re still catching up on previous seasons or you’re fully up to date, it’s always nice to know when new episodes are released.

Where Can I Stream My Hero Academia Season 7?

If you’re hoping to catch the latest episodes of My Hero Academia, you’ll need to tune into Crunchyroll. While Netflix has Seasons 1-4 available to stream, it will be a while before this current season is available on the streaming platform. You will need to purchase a Crunchyroll Premium subscription to watch the latest episodes, but if you’re a fan of anime and everything in between, you likely already have a subscription.

Now that you’re ready to stream the latest and greatest in My Hero Academia, make sure you know when the manga will be coming to an end. While it’s great to watch these heroes in action, the manga is a fantastic way to see what will happen before the episodes air.

My Hero Academia Season 7 is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more