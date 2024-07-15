My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

When is the My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 3 release date? It takes a fair bit of effort to be the strangest anime in any given season, but hey, My Deer Friend Nokotan manages it with aplomb. It’s not just strange, though – it’s also pretty funny.

The My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 3 release date is July 21. Who knows what could happen in the meantime, especially given the world’s commitment to constant world-ending anime-level events? But hey, at least most of us aren’t being stalked by strange deer people. If you are being followed by a deer person, we can only apologize and hope that you come to terms with it all soon.

What Happened in My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 2?

My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 2 effectively kicks off with a little bit of Koshitan being stalked by some deer and a creepy purple-haired character and then talking to the narrator about how comfortable the new clubhouse is. Naturally, though, everything is ruined by the time she gets there, with kunai and fire all over the place. Nokotan then reveals that someone’s trying to kill her, and she’s clearly being targeted by an assassin, too.

Despite both of them having a close call with a kunai, Nokotan then jumps out to try and get some deer crackers and gets caught in a net. The assailant reveals herself as being Anko, who is Koshitan’s sister and a complete weirdo. It turns out she hates Nokotan because she’s jealous, basically, and becomes a demon of sorts while explaining things. Anko and Nokotan argue while Koshitan tries to get them both to be even slightly reasonable but fails miserably to do so.

The two then agree to fight in the first-ever Hinominami High School Chitty Chitty King of Koshi Torako Competition, and that’s where we find ourselves next. The competition seems to be an excuse for both Noko and Anko to just embarrass Koshi as much as possible. Maybe she’s being punished for something she did earlier in her life.

Once the quiz is over, the battle breaks out, and Nokotan goes down to a kunai. We then see Deer Jesus, and then Nokotan is revived. It took less than three days, too. The whole thing ends up resolved, but we’re just as confused as Koshitan at this point. At least we’re all in this together.

And that’s the confirmed release date of My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 3.

My Deer Friend Nokotan is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

