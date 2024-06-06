The comedy manga series My Deer Friend Nokotan, created by Oshioshio, is poised to receive an anime adaptation this year. For those looking to prepare for the next big anime series, here’s where you can read the My Deer Friend Nokotan manga.

Where to Read My Deer Friend Nokotan Manga Confirmed

The licensing for the official English-language translation for the My Deer Friend Nokotan manga series was acquired by Seven Seas Entertainment. Translated volumes of My Deer Friend Nokotan for the North American market have been in publication since March 2022, with the fifth and latest volume currently scheduled to be published in December 2024. My Deer Friend Nokotan is still ongoing in Japan, so it’s unclear how long the story will run for, especially with the property set to reach an even bigger audience with its upcoming anime series.

For readers who prefer to read manga online, rather than acquiring the physical releases from Amazon or any number of retailers, My Deer Friend Nokotan is available through Amazon, optimized for presentation on Kindle devices. Digital versions of My Deer Friend Nokotan translated into English can also be acquired through the online platform BookWalker for those who prefer other outlets to Amazon. At the time of this writing, the digital version of My Deer Friend Nokotan is slightly cheaper on Amazon than it is on BookWalker.

With My Deer Friend Nokotan slated to be one of the biggest anime series premieres in the Summer of 2024, now’s the perfect time to start reading Oshioshio’s popular story. And with only four volumes of the manga series currently collected in North America, getting caught up on the story isn’t a particularly daunting task compared to many long-running manga series on the stands. Combining slice-of-life high school stakes with plenty of fantastical humor befitting its offbeat premise, My Deer Friend Nokotan might just become your new favorite manga/anime series.

