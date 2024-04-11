My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 420 Recap & Spoilers

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 420. My Hero Academia is back with another chapter that will pick up after the re-emergence of All For One last week, as things turn from bad to worse for Deku and his friends.

What Happens in My Hero Academia Chapter 420?

According to leaks circulating online, Chapter 420 of My Hero Academia starts with Mic, Kurogiri, and Aizawa on an island. Mic screams at Kurogiri to wake up in an emotional outburst shunning him for violating Shirakuimo’s corpse. Aizawa points out that he’s crying, but while Mic thinks he is talking about him, it’s actually Kurogiri who’s crying. Mic refuses to believe it since Kurogiri is a Nomu and urges Aizawa not to expect another miracle like at Tartarus.

Aizawa reveals that Shirakumo died as a student and points out that he saved them from death. Aizawa believes the pair managed to generate a white spark in the darkness. He says that it’s their duty as U.A. teachers to guide the student until they graduate as long as they must remember their origin. As the mist grows Kurogiri says Yamada’s name which makes him break down even more. He realizes that memories never truly die.

Phase Three: Divide and Conquer Operation

Aizawa contacts Tsukauchi in the control room and asks if Monoma can still fight. Tsukauchi reveals that Monoma was knocked out during the battle and won’t be able to help. Aizawa asks how many fighters they have left before things cut to him telling Ectoplasm that they can use Kurogiri’s portals.

There’s no sign of how long they’ll have this ability so Aizawa urges them to put together a team and get ready to fight ASAP. He gets two volunteers, Death Arms and Astro, a character from Horikoshi’s previous manga Barrage. The civilians rally behind Aizawa and the heroes offering them clothes to treat their wounds.

We head to the battlefield where Sero, Sato, 13, and other heroes continue to battle Gashly, and while it looks bad, their luck changes when Ectoplasm, Tokage, Kamakiri, and more heroes arrive through portals. This starts the next phase of the “Divide and Conquer operation.”

The Heroes Arrive at the Battle

We’re finally back on the main battlefield as Aizawa arrives to see Deku severely injured. He asks him how long it has been since he lost his arms but the hero doesn’t know. Deku says that while he could feel Shikaragi pushing back against All For One before, that feeling has gone.

Another flashback this time shows Eri giving her horn to Aizawa. She reveals that Ectoplasm helped her cut it off so that her horn could be on the battlefield while she isn’t able to. Despite the risk of permanent damage to her Quirk Eri wanted to help. Her dream is to sing like Jirou, and for Deku and the heroes to have fun after the war.

Back in the fight, Aizawa stabs Deku with Eri’s horn which will take a few minutes to heal him since she was low on energy. Aizawa tells Deku he can’t die until he gets to hear Eri sing. More portals open up as other heroes including Mineta, Shoji, Kaminari, and more enter the fight ready to rally behind Deku’s spirit.

It looks like the Avengers have truly assembled on the battlefield now. My Hero Academia Chapter 420 will officially arrive on April 14.

