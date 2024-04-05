My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 419 Recap & Spoilers

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 419. All For One’s biggest secrets are coming to the surface as Shigaraki’s battle with Deku rages on. Here’s the full rundown.

My Hero Academia Chapter 419 Recap

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

The chapter starts with Izuku Midoriya (Deku) still inside Shigaraki’s mind. All For One accuses the armless child version of Deku of stealing Yoichi and taking One for All from him, but by attacking Tomura Shigaraki’s mind it allowed him to rise to the surface.

All For One then tells Shigaraki who is disintegrating in this world that none of the choices he ever made were his own. All For One claims he was masterminding Shigaraki’s life from the very beginning. After two failed attempts to claim One For All this led him to seek out someone that was weak and manipulatable.

It Was All Planned From the Start

He then met and convinced Shigaraki’s father to have another child as the first child, his sister, was already too big. At birth, All For One stripped Shigaraki of his quirk and gave him Decay. This quirk was made by Dr. Garaki after copying the disintegration quirk but removing the power to reconstruct.

All For One says that he has successfully annihilated Shigaraki’s mind as we see him still disintegrating. However, he reveals that his initial plan was to wait until he claimed One For All to “play this card.” As Shigaraki fades away All For One says “Now, Disappear.”

Now Deku is cast back into the regular world. Shigaraki emerges again now controlled by All For One, who can hear an echo in the back of his head. He says that Tomura is finally dead. He’s now ready to move on to his ultimate goal of conquering the world.

Deku Has Taken Serious Damage

Deku bites back saying he won’t let that happen but we then get to see the effects of the battle. Both of Deku’s arms have been disintegrated, he is now armless. Deku’s will remains strong and he says he won’t give up as All For One continues to taunt him.

Suddenly Sero appears and sticks himself to All For One and soon after Ojiro and Sato both arrive to fight against All For One with him. Finally, Aizawa emerges from a portal behind Deku and says “Sorry, Izuku. We’re a little late.”

That was quite the development, right? Well, My Hero Academia isn’t slowing down and you can expect a brand new chapter next week.

