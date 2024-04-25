My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 421 Recap & Spoilers

Warning: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 421. My Hero Academia is finally back from its break and things look set to pick up right where Chapter 420 left off. Here’s what spoilers have revealed for the new chapter.

What Happens in My Hero Academia Chapter 421

According to leaks, My Hero Academia Chapter 421 begins with heroes rushing to the battlefield to help Deku and the others. They all share their reasons for continuing to fight on before announcing that, we are here.

All For One says that while he should have been destroyed alongside Shigaraki, when he heard Yoichi’s vestige breaking, he gave up on his goals. The villain uses a variety of quirks that transform his arms and says tragedy is what makes people strong. Sero disagrees and attempts to attack as Shoto and Endeavor emerge through portals. They immediately attack AFO with Flashfire Fist.

One Final Push

Mic commands the heroes to move forward and attack AFO calling it their last big mission. AFO says he doesn’t feel any emotion despite facing so many damaged heroes, and that makes him sad. The heroes come together chaining attacks in an attempt to damage or slow down AFO but he is proving to be too fast and strong despite their best efforts. Deku tries to help but can’t get up. Aizawa explains that Eri’s horn won’t heal all the damage from the battle, just bring him back to a state before losing his arms.

Nothing Will Make Deku Give Up

Deku says he no longer has One For All or the other user’s quirks but he has some embers left inside him. Aizawa gives Deku an exclusive All Might shirt to wear and says they need each other. The crowds watching the battle from the shelter cheer and shout for Deku as he starts running towards the battle.

As is often the case with early leaks, some aspects may differ due to mistranslation, but we won’t know for sure until My Hero Academia Chapter 421 officially arrives on April 28. The chapter will be available to read for free on Viz Media when it lands.

