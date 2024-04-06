Category:
My Hero Academia: You’re Next Unveils the Film’s Doppelganger Villain

The seventh season of My Hero Academia is right around the corner, but fans of the hit anime have even more to look forward to with the movie My Hero Academia: You’re Next, arriving on August 2, 2024 in Japan. Though much about the film is still a mystery, the latest trailer from Toho Animation features a rather familiar-looking antagonist.

This new 30-second teaser for You’re Next introduces Dark Might, the villain that looks nearly identical to All Might. In fact, the similarities run deeper than appearances, as Dark Might and All Might are both voiced by Kenta Miyake, an experience that allowed the voice actor to gain a “new perspective by being on both the hero’s side and the villain.” While he may look (and sound) like the Symbol of Peace, it’s clear his intentions are much more sinister. Deku and the others definitely have their hands full with this doppelganger antagonist.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next is a completely new original story, with author Kohei Horikoshi supervising and drafting the characters, and Tensai Okamura bringing his action expertise as the film’s director. As mentioned, the movie is also set to release this summer on August 2, 2024, in Japan. A release window for the United States hasn’t been announced at this time. That said, You’re Next is expected to make its way to the West, following in the footsteps of previous films.

Fans can also look forward to My Hero Academia Season 7, which arrives on Crunchyroll in just a few weeks on May 4, 2024.

