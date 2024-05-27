Naruto Crocs: Where To Buy, Price and Release Date

Crocs are more popular than they have ever been and with new collaborations arriving by the day, there’s no reason for the hype to die anytime soon. One of the most popular collaborations has been with Naruto. Here’s a look at the price and release date for all Naruto Crocs.
Where To Buy Naruto Crocs
The best place to purchase Naruto X Crocs shoes is directly from the Crocs website. You can also visit Amazon’s official seller page for Crocs, but we wouldn’t suggest going through resellers as the prices can be inflated drastically.
As these shoes will be in high demand, we recommend visiting the Crocs store on the release date to reduce the chance of missing out. Here is a look at the price and release date for every Naruto X Croc shoe so far.
All Naruto X Crocs Shoes
Naruto X Crocs Naruto Kids Clog
Retail Price: $55
Initial Release Date: Feb. 27, 2024
Released in the first collaboration between Naruto and Crocs, this kid’s shoe boasts Naruto’s signature orange look alongside other symbols that are synonymous with the character.
Naruto X Crocs Kakashi Clog
Retail Price: $70
Initial Release Date: Feb. 27, 2024
The most popular Naruto Croc to date is Kakashi’s. This unique Clog boasts material based on the Jonin vest and even includes small pockets on the band that can actually be used to store items.
Naruto X Crocs Sasuke Clog
Retail Price: $70
Initial Release Date: June 6, 2024
While it isn’t here yet, we expect that the Sasuke Croc will be a sellout hit like previous Naruto shoes. This cool Clog boasts a purple color and unique pink rope themed after Sasuke’s belt in Shippuden. Even cooler, this includes sweet Uchiha-themed Jibbitz to make it pop.
Naruto X Crocs Itachi Clog
Retail Price: $70
Initial Release Date: June 6, 2024
Let’s face it, putting the Akatsuki cloud on things tends to make them more popular, and for that reason, this shoe is likely to sell out in minutes. Itachi’s Croc is covered in style, with a scratched Leaf Village headband at the top and more unique Jibbitz, this time themed around the Sharringan.
Naruto X Crocs Jiraya Clog
Retail Price: $70
Initial Release Date: June 6, 2024
The Jiraya Clog has some of the coolest Jibbitz in the Naruto collaboration range. These include a unique book, shuriken, and Jiraya himself. As for the shoe, this design is made to look like Jiraya’s shirt with a Sanin headband at the top.
Naruto X Crocs Minato Clog
Retail Price: $70
Initial Release Date: June 6, 2024
Minato’s Clog again takes inspiration from the character’s clothing, this time the flames on his jacket. Alongside the Leaf Headband, these clogs boast some neat Jibbitz like a winged kunai, shuriken, and Minato himself.