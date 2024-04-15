Naruto Shippuden Filler List – Every Episode You Can Skip

Naruto Shippuden is one of the most iconic anime ever but not everyone has the time to binge through 500 episodes. Fortunately, if you skip the filler this task can be shortened drastically. Here’s all the filler to skip in Naruto Shippuden.

Every Filler Episode in Naruto Shippuden

Naruto Shippuden has a lot of filler. In fact, there are more than 200 episodes that can be considered filler. That’s almost half of the show’s run, so if you’re someone looking to take in this iconic anime skipping filler can save you a lot of time.

Here’s a list of each filler episode and arc during Naruto Shippuden that you can skip:

Episodes 57 to 71 (Twelve Guardian Ninja Arc)

Episodes 91 to 112 (Three-Tails’ Appearance Arc)

Episodes 170 and 171

Episodes 176 to 196 (Past Arc: The Locus of Konoha)

Episodes 223 to 242 (Paradise Life on a Boat Arc)

Episodes 257 to 260

Episode 271

Episodes 279 to 281 (Fourth Shinobi World War: Confrontation Arc)

Episodes 286 and 287 (Fourth Shinobi World War: Confrontation Arc)

Episodes 290 to 295 (Fourth Shinobi World War: Confrontation Arc)

Episodes 303 to 320

Episodes 347 to 361 (Fourth Shinobi World War: Climax / Kakshi’s Backstory Arc)

Episodes 376 and 377

Episodes 388 to 390

Episodes 394 to 413 (The Friends’ Paths Arc)

Episodes 416 and 417 (Birth of the Ten-Tails’ Jinchuriki Arc)

Episodes 422 and 423 (Birth of the Ten-Tails’ Jinchuriki Arc)

Episodes 427 to 450 (Jiraiya Shinobi Handbook: The Tale of Naruto the Hero Arc)

Episodes 464 to 468 (Kaguya Otsutsuki Strikes Arc)

Episodes 480 to 483 (Childhood Arc)

So that’s it! Yes, there is a lot of filler in Naruto Shippuden and honestly, not all of it is enjoyable to watch. That being the case, if you follow the above guide you should avoid these episodes and only take in the best, canon parts of Naruto Shippuden.

It is worth noting that some episodes include both canon and non-canon portions, but for the most part, you’ll want to watch these as they do include some important parts of the manga’s story. Furthermore, there are some episodes only canon to the anime, but these too should be watched, and fortunately, there aren’t many.

Now you’re in the loop on which episodes of Naruto Shippuden are filler you can substantially cut down your watch time and binge through the show today. Naruto Shippuden is available to stream on Crunchyroll now.

