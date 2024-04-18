Netflix Announces Reality Series Focusing on Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

As “America’s Team,” the Dallas Cowboys are a major part of the most popular sport in the country, and so are their cheerleaders, who are the focus of a new reality show on Netflix.

Recommended Videos

The show, called America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, may sound like just a bit of fluff to line Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ pockets, but it’s coming from the team behind both Cheer and Last Chance U, both well-regarded documentary-style reality series. The show will follow the 2023-2024 season in the life of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders as they hold tryouts, practice, and then go into the season to cheer on their team.

As a Washington (sigh) Commanders fan, this sounds like my worst nightmare and completely uninteresting. I’m even considering canceling my Netflix subscription so I never have to worry about this series showing up on my account. However, it does sound like the creative teams was allowed a good amount of access and the ability to tell a story that may not be so flattering to the Cowboys, in which case I am fully on board.

Related: Is Netflix’s Parasyte: The Grey Based on the Anime or Manga?

“The kind of access and creative freedom we need to make the kind of work we want to make is not easy to come by—especially when dealing with a brand as large as the Dallas Cowboys,” said director and executive producer Greg Whiteley. “To their infinite credit, the Cowboys offered unfettered access for the year we filmed the DCC and left us alone. The result is an authentic portrait of one of the most storied and beloved institutions we have in American pop culture.”

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders does not have a release date yet but will consist of seven 45-minute episodes on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more