The action comedy The Union brings together Hollywood superstars Mark Walhberg and Halle Berry for a globe-trotting espionage-fueled romp. But with so much of the story taking place around the world, just what were the filming locations for The Union?

All Filming Locations for Netflix’s The Union

Much of The Union was filmed on location, with the production taking place in New Jersey and London, and filming locations around Slovenia, Croatia, and Italy. There are many scenes throughout The Union that showcase the picturesque sights in each of its European locales. These include filming locations in London at the Savoy Hotel, Tottenham Street, and the Cambridge Theater. Filming around Tottenham Street, in London’s Fitzrovia district, actually caused noise complaints, leading to the production issuing a formal apology.

The Slovenian cities of Piran and Pula provide some of the beautiful coastal scenes in The Union, with the Piran Lighthouse Church and Tartini Square appearing prominently in the movie. The Croatian coastline also appears in the film, specifically the Istrian peninsula. The Union is bookended by scenes filmed in and around Jersey City, New Jersey, and Trieste, Italy, with a hotel in the Italian location also featured in the movie’s opening scene. Trieste’s Grand Canal especially figures into The Union as the movie reaches its climactic end.

The Union follows unassuming New Jersey construction worker Mike McKenna whose life is turned upside down when he is suddenly reunited with his high school sweetheart, Roxanne Hall, who has since become a secret agent. Roxanne recruits Mike to join her intelligence agency, known simply as the Union, to recover a briefcase with vital classified data after a disastrous mission in Italy. This leads to Mike and Roxanne traveling across Europe, where they face terrorists and operatives from hostile countries all intent on recovering the data for themselves in a desperate hunt throughout the continent, all while Mike and Roxanne grow closer once again.

