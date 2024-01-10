The latest hit original series on Netflix is the British thriller Fool Me Once. Led by an impressive ensemble cast, the series was filmed in a number of locations. Here’s where Fool Me Once was filmed to bring its twisted tale of paranoia and familial secrets to life.

Where Netflix’s Fool Me Once Was Filmed

Joe stands in a park

Based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben, Fool Me Once follows a family rocked by two murders, including that of a father named Joe. However, Joe’s wife, Maya, sees her late husband apparently alive and well and playing with their daughter in camera footage inside their home, setting off a murder mystery filled with all sorts of twists and turns.

Related: All Major Actors & Cast for Netflix’s The Manny

Principal photography on Fool Me Once began in February 2023 in Manchester, England, where much of the series was filmed, along with a handful of locations in the greater northwestern England area. Among the filming locations in Manchester used to double for the fictional town of Winhurst were Oldham Park, the Bolton School, and Runway Visitor Park. Additional filming was done at Castlefield Viaduct, a disused railway in Manchester converted into a park, and the English town of Bramhall.

Maya and Joe’s home was filmed at Alderley Edge in Cheshire, while Judith’s expansive home was filmed at Arley Hall, which also doubled for the site of Joe’s funeral, along with Philips Park Cemetery in Manchester. For flashback sequences involving Maya’s military service, location shooting was done in Almeria, Spain. For a story originally set in New York, Fool Me Once’s shift to predominantly British locations really embraced the more scenic parts of Northern England, incorporating beautiful shots of the countryside and historic structures in Manchester and Cheshire.