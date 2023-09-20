Netflix’s Onimusha Anime Adaptation Gets Trailer, Release Date

Capcom has released a trailer for the Onimusha anime, a Netflix series based on the video game publisher’s long-dormant action-adventure franchise of the same name and also revealed a release date of November 2, 2023.

This moody first look at the show gives viewers a taste of how it plans to bring the game’s universe to life with crisp CGI animation and authentic voice acting. Coming in at just around three minutes, the Onimusha trailer also gives fans a lot to hold onto with solid looks at a new take on Japan’s feudal Sengoku period. The Onimusha anime is directed Shinya Sugai (Dragon’s Dogma), with Takashi Miike (13 Assassins, Audition) serving as supervising director and South Korean illustrator Kim Jung Gi serving as the character designer. Its story follows Miyamoto Musashi, a legendary swordsman whose appearance in the project is based on the similarly legendary Japanese action star, Toshiro Mifune.

“With a demonic, soul-consuming weapon in hand,” a description for the Onimusha anime from Netflix says, “can a legendary swordsman and a samurai brotherhood defeat a bloodthirsty zombie uprising?”

Capcom’s Onimusha video game series got its start in 2001 with Onimusha: Warlords, a samurai action-adventure game. Although that original entry went on to receive a remaster, the mainline series of games hasn’t seen a proper addition since the mid-2000s. Hopefully, the Netflix anime will help the franchise get back on its feet, but until we know more, we can only look forward to seeing the Onimusha anime for ourselves when it comes to the streaming platform this November.