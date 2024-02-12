The release of Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series is imminent, but the lead-up has not been all sunshine and rainbows. However, one person involved in the show wants to set the record straight. Netflix’s Pakku actor says his Avatar: The Last Airbender character is still misogynistic.

Now, out of context, that statement may seem strange, as misogyny is something TV shows and movies typically want to avoid. But The Last Airbender isn’t a regular show, and that’s why fans were up in arms about Sokka’s sexist attitude being toned down in the Netflix show.

Many fans felt that Sokka’s misogyny is an important part of not only his journey but Katara’s, as she has to overcome her brother not seeing her as an equal. However, Sokka isn’t the only person in Katara’s life who doesn’t show her respect, and one of the others won’t be changing their ways despite making the jump to live-action.

In a now-deleted comment spotted by a user on r/ATLAtv, Pakku actor Abone Martinez responded to a fan who voiced their displeasure with the idea of Netflix’s The Last Airbender changing the waterbending master’s character. “Might not be wise to expand a comment somebody made and broadcast it as an absolute,” he said. “I played the dude and without his bias, there is literally no character. Whole world in waiting — about to be pleasantly surprised.”

While Pakku is a major part of The Last Airbender‘s first book, being the master that Katara seeks out to finally learn waterbending alongside Aang, he’s also important later in the story. So, getting his character right will be helpful if Netflix truly does intend to adapt all three seasons of the original show.