Netflix’s Woody Woodpecker First Look Will Give You Live-Action Sonic Vibes

Netflix’s Woody Woodpecker movie, Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp, is finally giving fans a glance at what the new iteration of the character will look like, and it’s kind of like Sonic but with a beak.

Wait, what? You weren’t avidly awaiting the release of an updated look for Woody Woodpecker, a cartoon character who hasn’t really been relevant since the 1960s? Well, to get you up to date, Netflix is releasing a new movie based on the classic cartoon character because Woody Woodpecker has dominated the children’s streaming movie charts since his 2017 family film released on the platform. It’s not clear why, as the movie is terrible, but Netflix is cashing in by releasing a new live-action/animated film with a new look for the wood-pecking bird.

But the new look is a bit strange. It’s kind of like they took the OG Sonic from the Sonic the Hedgehog movie’s body (before the audience backlash and the complete redo) and stuck the head of Woody Woodpecker on top. Woody is, of course, a bird, but his body in these images looks far more like fur, though maybe that’s just the quality of the images. At least there aren’t any teeth. The look is pretty much in line with the 2017 film version, which gives even more credence to the idea that Netflix is just making a sequel to that film.

The new film will find Mr. Woodpecker kicked out of the forest but living a new life in Camp Woo Hoo – until an inspector threatens to shut down the camp. The movie is directed by Jon Rosenbaum from a screenplay by Cory Edwards, Jim Martin, and Stephen Mazur. Eric Bauza is returning from the 2017 movie to voice the maniacally laughing bird, and no other casting has been announced. Obviously, the children from the 2017 movie have aged out of running around with a talking bird at summer camp, so we’ll probably get a new set. Maybe James Marsden is available.

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp will land on Netflix on April 12th.