New Anti-Lag AMD Driver Update Pulled After Causing CS2 VAC Bans

The last thing you’d expect after updating your graphics card drivers is to hop of for a match of Counter-Strike 2 only to be swiftly VAC banned.

As noted by The Verge and other outlets, that’s exactly what happened to many players running a team red graphics card. The Radeon driver responsible introduced a new feature called Anti-Lag+ in the update which was designed to be the AMD equivalent to the NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency setting. The only problem was that AMD decided to implement this feature by messing around with the games DLL engine functions. That kind of method is similar to the kinds of injection methods that hackers use. So the poor players enabling the feature were immediately deemed to have been cheating by the games anti-cheat protection and swiftly banned.

When a player is VAC banned it means that they can no longer participate in online matches that are protected by the VAC system. The worst part being that items can no longer be sold or traded by the player either. With CS2 skins being worth potentially hundreds or thousands of dollars that would have made many of the players panic over having a potentially worthless inventory all of a sudden. Luckily Valve were aware of the issue and are working on reversing the bans affects AMD users received. The Radeon driver responsible has also been quickly rolled back by AMD to stop more users being affected.

The driver did also bring optimization updates for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Forza Motorsport and Lords of the Fallen so if you have and AMD GPU you’ll need to keep an eye out for the revised driver to get those optimizations going again. That’s a big blunder on AMD’s part. Hopefully they’ll learn their lesson and get that updated driver out again soon.