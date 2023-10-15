NewsVideo Games

New Anti-Lag AMD Driver Update Pulled After Causing CS2 VAC Bans

By
0

The last thing you’d expect after updating your graphics card drivers is to hop of for a match of Counter-Strike 2 only to be swiftly VAC banned.

As noted by The Verge and other outlets, that’s exactly what happened to many players running a team red graphics card. The Radeon driver responsible introduced a new feature called Anti-Lag+ in the update which was designed to be the AMD equivalent to the NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency setting. The only problem was that AMD decided to implement this feature by messing around with the games DLL engine functions. That kind of method is similar to the kinds of injection methods that hackers use. So the poor players enabling the feature were immediately deemed to have been cheating by the games anti-cheat protection and swiftly banned.

Related: Best Looking AK-47 Skins in CS2, Ranked

When a player is VAC banned it means that they can no longer participate in online matches that are protected by the VAC system. The worst part being that items can no longer be sold or traded by the player either. With CS2 skins being worth potentially hundreds or thousands of dollars that would have made many of the players panic over having a potentially worthless inventory all of a sudden. Luckily Valve were aware of the issue and are working on reversing the bans affects AMD users received. The Radeon driver responsible has also been quickly rolled back by AMD to stop more users being affected.

The driver did also bring optimization updates for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Forza Motorsport and Lords of the Fallen so if you have and AMD GPU you’ll need to keep an eye out for the revised driver to get those optimizations going again. That’s a big blunder on AMD’s part. Hopefully they’ll learn their lesson and get that updated driver out again soon.

About the author

Alex Berry
Alex Berry is a freelance contributor at The Escapist. Alex has been writing about games for less than a year but is thoroughly enjoying it. Having worked in marketing as his main role, he’s no stranger to writing creatively. His coverage ranges from funny takes on the latest games to a whole bunch of guide content. Alex is a jack of all trades when it comes to games, playing almost every new title that shows promise. From RPGs to shooters, all the way through to sports games, he plays it all, although he does have a soft spot for turn-based RPGs having started out his gaming journey with a copy of Pokémon Red on the original Game Boy. Alex has a master's degree in Business and is fascinated by online game economies, often spending a lot of time finding ways to maximize wealth in these games (but he should really be doing that in real life instead).
More Stories by Alex Berry