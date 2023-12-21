New Avatar: The Last Airbender Images Feature a Terrifying Bounty Hunter & a Mechanist

The release of this highly anticipated adaptation inching closer means more promotional images. New images from Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender feature a terrifying bounty hunter and a mechanist.

It’s been a long time since Netflix announced its intention to bring The Last Airbender back to live-action, but after the release of the show’s first trailer, the hype around the show is reaching a fever pitch. It’s gotten to the point where teases of even the smallest characters are sending fans into a frenzy. And that’s exactly what’s happening with these new images, which showcase Arden Cho’s June and Danny Pudi’s Mechanist. You can check out the images below via Discussing Film:

First look at Arden Cho and Danny Pudi as June and The Mechanist in the live-action ‘AVATAR THE LAST AIRBENDER’ series.



Releasing February 22 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/HKxytbDJM8 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 21, 2023

June is something of an icon in the Avatar community, first showing up in Book One to help Zuko track Aang. That obviously didn’t work the way Zuko would have liked, but June showed up again in Book Three, only this time, she was helping Zuko and the rest of the Gaang find Aang after he disappeared. As the images show, Cho clearly has June’s look down, but capturing her fascinating aura will be a whole other challenge. Cho’s time on Teen Wolf proved she’s more than up for the task, though.

Related: Netflix’s Avatar Showrunner Didn’t Watch the Shyamalan Film For a Good Reason

The Mechanist may not be as iconic as June, but he’s arguably even more important. An inventor and engineer, he’s crucial in coming up with ways to fight back against the Fire Nation. He’s got a very distinct personality, which shouldn’t be hard for an actor of Pudi’s quality to pull off. Pudi made a name for himself as Abed on Community, which has a massive following of its own.

With The Last Airbender set to release in February, June and the Mechanist will be far from the last characters shown off by Netflix.