Movies & TVNews

Netflix’s Avatar Showrunner Didn’t Watch the Shyamalan Film For a Good Reason

By
0
Concept art for Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix.

Everyone has that movie they will never watch because it’s an insulting adaptation of one of their favorite works. That person taking a stand doesn’t usually go on to make the next adaptation, though. Netflix’s Avatar showrunner didn’t watch the M. Night Shyamalan film for a good reason.

Anyone who knows anything about Avatar: The Last Airbender knows to avoid the live-action movie. Shyamalan famously took on the job of directing the movie because his kids were huge fans. That appreciation didn’t translate to the screen, however, as Avatar: The Last Airbender was panned. It made out okay at the box office but not well enough to get a sequel. The property remained dormant until Netflix greenlit a live-action series, which will release in February.

Related: Netflix’s Live-Action One Piece Has Been Renewed For Season 2 With Chopper

However, despite taking on the monumental task of making up for Shyamalan’s failure, Avatar: The Last Airbender showrunner Albert Kim decided not to watch the movie. “I’ll tell you something, I never watched the Shyamalan movie,” Kim told EW. “There was a period of time where I thought I should watch it, but then I thought, I don’t really want those images in my head as I start to go forward with our version of this project. So I avoided it purposefully.”

But even someone who doesn’t actively seek out controversy can find themselves learning about it, which is what happened to Kim. “Now, that’s not to say I hadn’t heard the criticisms of it,” he added.

If the initial trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender is anything to go by, Kim and Co. clearly took a different approach than Shyamalan. What’s especially exciting is that it looks like it won’t take five Earthbenders to move a small rock this time around.

About the author

Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67
    More Stories by Jackson Hayes