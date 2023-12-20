Netflix’s Avatar Showrunner Didn’t Watch the Shyamalan Film For a Good Reason

Everyone has that movie they will never watch because it’s an insulting adaptation of one of their favorite works. That person taking a stand doesn’t usually go on to make the next adaptation, though. Netflix’s Avatar showrunner didn’t watch the M. Night Shyamalan film for a good reason.

Anyone who knows anything about Avatar: The Last Airbender knows to avoid the live-action movie. Shyamalan famously took on the job of directing the movie because his kids were huge fans. That appreciation didn’t translate to the screen, however, as Avatar: The Last Airbender was panned. It made out okay at the box office but not well enough to get a sequel. The property remained dormant until Netflix greenlit a live-action series, which will release in February.

However, despite taking on the monumental task of making up for Shyamalan’s failure, Avatar: The Last Airbender showrunner Albert Kim decided not to watch the movie. “I’ll tell you something, I never watched the Shyamalan movie,” Kim told EW. “There was a period of time where I thought I should watch it, but then I thought, I don’t really want those images in my head as I start to go forward with our version of this project. So I avoided it purposefully.”

But even someone who doesn’t actively seek out controversy can find themselves learning about it, which is what happened to Kim. “Now, that’s not to say I hadn’t heard the criticisms of it,” he added.

If the initial trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender is anything to go by, Kim and Co. clearly took a different approach than Shyamalan. What’s especially exciting is that it looks like it won’t take five Earthbenders to move a small rock this time around.