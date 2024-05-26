Perfect Match Season 2 Release Window, Cast, and More

Perfect Match, the reality TV dating show featuring contestants from other reality TV shows, is back. But what else has Netflix revealed about this upcoming second season? Here’s what you need to know about Perfect Match Season 2’s release window, cast and more.

Perfect Match is an entertaining show, albeit a slightly odd one. It’s a Netflix reality TV dating show featuring stars who have been in other Netflix reality TV shows. At the end of the show, the winning couple gets an all-expenses-paid vacation. At least, they do if they actually stay together.

So what do we know about Season 2 of Perfect Match? Netflix has revealed the show’s release window and, as with Season 1, they’ll be arriving in three batches, all dropping in June. Here’s when they’ll hit Netflix:

Batch 1: June 7th (Episodes 1-6)

Batch 2: June 14th (Episodes 7-9)

Batch 3: June 21st (Episode 10)

At just ten episodes, Season 2 of Perfect Match is set to be a little shorter than the previous 12-episode season, but, no doubt, there’ll be plenty of drama and heartbreak crammed into each.

Who Are the Cast of Perfect Match Season 2?

Nick Lachey is returning to host Season 2 of Perfect Match, but which Netflix reality TV stars will be looking for love? Here’s a list of every single contestant who’ll be featured in this season:

Alara Taneri (Dated & Related Season 1)

Brittan Byrd (Too Hot to Handle Season 4)

Bryton Constantin (Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1)

Chris Hahn (Dated & Related Season 1)

Christine Obanor (Too Hot to Handle Season 5)

Dom Gabriel (The Mole Season 6, Perfect Match Season 1)

Dominique Defoe (Too Hot to Handle Season 4)

Elys Hutchinson (Too Hot to Handle Season 5)

Harry Jowsey (Too Hot to Handle Season 1)

Holly Scarfone (Too Hot to Handle Season 3)

Izzy Zapata (Love is Blind Season 5)

Jake Cunningham (The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 1)

Jessica Vestal (Love is Blind Season 6)

Justin Assada (Surviving Paradise Season 1)

Kaz Bishop (Dated & Related Season 1)

Melinda Melrose (Too Hot to Handle Season 2, Dated & Related Season 1)

Micah Lussier (Love Is Blind Season 4)

Nigel Jones (Too Hot to Handle Season 4)

Stevan Ditter (Too Hot to Handle Season 3)

Tolú Ekundare (The Trust Season 1)

Trevor Sova (Love Is Blind Season 6)

Xanthi Perdikomatis (The Circle Season 5)

You might spot a familiar name in there if you watched Perfect Match Season 1. That’s the same Dom who ended up with Georgia, winning Perfect Match‘s first season. But it didn’t last, and now he’s back for Perfect Match Season 2.

Netflix promises “perfect pandemonium, perfect love stories, and maybe even a perfect match or two.” So tune in from June 7th, and, who knows, the winning couple might actually stay the distance. And that’s what you need to know about Perfect Match Season 2’s release window, cast and more.

Perfect Match Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.

