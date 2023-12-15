New Gravity Falls Tie-In Book Centered on Bill Cipher Announced

Everyone’s favorite chaos triangle, Bill Cipher, will return in Gravity Falls‘ upcoming tie-in novel The Book of Bill from the show’s creator Alex Hirsch.

The book, written from the Gravity Falls villain’s twisted perspective, promises everything from a chapter dedicated entirely to Silly Straws to airing the Pines family’s dirty laundry. Other Gravity Falls tie-in novels have included Journal 3, Gravity Falls Pining Away, and Dipper and Mabel’s Guide to Mystery and Nonstop Fun!. However, unlike its predecessors, the upcoming Book of Bill features a warning that reads: “This book travels to dimensions meant for older readers.”

A new ‘Gravity Falls’ book ‘THE BOOK OF BILL’ will release in July. pic.twitter.com/9xbQ7RsFZP — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 15, 2023

Though Gravity Falls is a children’s show beloved by audiences of all ages, it makes sense that a Bill-focused book would skew toward an older audience as the character’s certainly one of the more frightening elements of the Disney Channel series. In Gravity Falls’ three-part “Weirdmageddon” finale, Bill Cipher’s chaos manifested with some mild horror in scenes such as the triangle switching the functions of every hole in Preston Northwest’s face. The Book of Bill’s disclaimer aiming for an older readership seems fitting as it’s billed (pun-intended) to explore the darker themes sometimes brushed on Gravity Falls.

Though Bill Cipher is most certainly an unreliable narrator, The Book of Bill promises insight into his otherworldly origin story and vendetta against the Pines. As with Journal 3, The Book of Bill will include illustrations, ciphers, and other mixed media elements. “If Journal 3 was the angel on your shoulder, the Book of Bill is…for the other shoulder,” Hirsch wrote to fans on X. The Gravity Falls creator lent his voice to several characters in the series, including the vindictive triangle taking center stage in his upcoming book.

The Book of Bill is available for pre-order now, with Barnes & Noble offering an exclusive edition with sixteen extra pages worth of Bill Cipher. The latest Gravity Falls book will hit bookstore shelves and digital marketplaces July 23, 2024.