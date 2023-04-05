New PlayStation Handheld Is Reportedly in Development

Sony is actively working on a new PlayStation handheld device for PlayStation 5 users, according to a report from Insider Gaming. Allegedly codenamed the Q Lite, the device is said to require a PS5 and a constant internet connection to operate. The handheld does not offer cloud streaming support and would allow users to “Remote Play” their games from the current generation of PlayStation.

Insider Gaming describes the PlayStation handheld as yet another piece of hardware that Sony will push as a PS5 accessory. If real, the Q Lite would offer streaming support for upward of 1080p at 60 FPS, requiring internet connectivity to do so. As for its physical features, early prototypes allegedly show that the device has many similarities with the PS5 DualSense controller. That means adaptive triggers and haptic feedback as well as many of the other usual handheld features, such as volume buttons, speakers, and an audio input jack. With all of these features is an eight-inch LCD touchscreen that sits in the middle of the Q Lite.

The Q Lite is reportedly in the quality assurance phase and is expected to release after the rumored PS5 detachable disc drive but before the rumored PlayStation 5 Pro launches in holiday 2024. However, it’s worth noting that another reputable insider, Jeff Grubb, recently told fans to “scope down” their expectations that a new PlayStation handheld device is in development. He said that he’s never heard about a potential PlayStation Vita 2 but rather a “cloud-streaming handheld,” the latter of which would be at odds with what Insider Gaming is reporting.

I am traveling to Super Nintendo World, but I see the reports about a potential Vita 2, and I would definitely scope down those expectations. I've only ever heard about a cloud-streaming handheld. — Grubb (@JeffGrubb) April 4, 2023

With Sony yet to confirm the Q Lite’s existence, many details are still hazy. However, even if the Q Lite is real, it’s probably safe to say that those with less stable internet probably won’t be able to achieve 1080p at 60 FPS. With this in mind and many other alternatives on the market, one has to wonder if a non-cloud-streaming PlayStation handheld will be worth picking up. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about its price, features, and if it actually exists soon.