Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Shifts Release Date Back, Patrick Skin Offered for Early Adopters

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is getting a slight delay that will see the crossover platform fighter’s release date for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S pushed back. Developer Fair Play Labs and publisher GameMill Entertainment announced the news in a post on X.

It’s a small delay that will see its launch pushed back by only a few days. For digital versions of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, the date is shifting from November 3 to November 7. Physical versions will then follow come December 1, 2023.

“Our release date will be moving slightly as the team looks to put the finishing touches on Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2,” Fair Play and GameMill said in their statement.

Related: Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Is A Solid Super Smash Bros. Clone – Review in 3 Minutes

To help make the small delay a bit easier to stomach, early adopters are being treated to a special bonus. Those who purchase a digital version of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 from November 7-14 will be granted access to the Elastic Waistband skin for SpongeBob SquarePants character Patrick Star. It’s a goofy callback to an earlier episode of the show, and you can see a sneak peek of it for yourself below.

Meanwhile, X user Sean Sporman replied to the release date delay announcement, asking if the physical Switch version of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will contain a cartridge or download code. The game’s official account replied to the question, confirming that those who pick up a physical Switch copy will only be treated to a download code upon opening the box. So, unless you’re really itching for that mostly empty Nintendo Switch game case, you might want to just purchase your copy in November. That way, you can play the game early and still pick up the Patrick Elastic Waistband skin.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 was announced earlier this year as a follow-up to Fair Play and GameMill’s 2022 fighting game. The sequel is set to bring in new characters, such as Squidward and Jimmy Neutron, while also improving the visuals. Players can also expect to experience new stages from across the Nickelodeon universe as they pummel others with unique abilities, Super Smash Bros.-style.