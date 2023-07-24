Nier: Automata Anime Locks in Second Season With Intriguing Teaser

The anime adaptation of Nier: Automata has just wrapped its first season, and a second has been confirmed. The news isn’t especially surprising, as the series to date has covered only a part of the game’s story, although it’s also introduced a few changes to keep curious fans on their toes.

It’s safe to assume that the upcoming second season will cover the remainder of the game’s main routes. However, you probably wouldn’t know it just going by the teaser that Aniplex has released:

As you can see, there’s no release window, and that’s probably for very good reason. So far, Nier: Automata Ver1.1a (the anime absolutely does follow the series’s absurd naming conventions), has had a rather torturous release schedule. The first three episodes released weekly in January 2023, followed by a month-long break due to issues caused by COVID-19. Five more episodes became available across February and March, leading into a second hiatus, which ended with the premiere of the last four episodes on July 23.

Our own Marty Sliva mostly enjoyed at least the first episode, though he also felt that it had some work to do to justify its existence.

While there are a range of options for where to view it in Japan, in the west, the series is exclusively licensed to Crunchyroll, where the first season is now available to watch in full.