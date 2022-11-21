Nintendo Switch 3DS eShop Cyber Deals 2022 holiday Black Friday game sales discounts Bravely Default II GTA Trilogy Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection Zelda Skyward Sword HD

The 2022 Cyber Deals promotion has begun on the Nintendo eShop, offering tons of sales on Nintendo Switch games (and some 3DS games, if you go dumpster diving). The sale is live now and will continue until December 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and Nintendo has offered a list of Switch games on sale for Cyber Deals 2022 below, including the likes of Bravely Default II, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. However, there are many more games currently on sale where that came from, even when factoring in games featured on Nintendo’s official “Sales & Deals” page. For instance, do a search for Capcom and plenty of additional games are currently on sale, like the Devil May Cry games and the Resident Evil games. Even a handful of extra Square Enix games are currently on sale, like Various Daylife.

Nintendo Cyber Deals 2022: Game Sales for the Switch eShop

Game Discount
ASSASSIN’S CREED THE EZIO COLLECTION 50%
ASTRAL CHAIN 30%
A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism 30%
BRAVELY DEFAULT II 30%
Capcom Fighting Collection 25%
Castlevania Advance Collection 40%
Cult of the Lamb 20%
Dark Souls: Remastered 50%
Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise 50%
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 40%
Disney Dreamlight Valley 15%
Disney Dreamlight Valley – Ultimate Edition 25%
DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET 50%
EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition 50%
Fire Emblem: Three Houses 30%
Fire Emblem: Three Houses – Expansion Pass 30%
Fire Emblem: Three Houses + Expansion Pass Bundle 30%
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition 50%
Kirby Star Allies 30%
LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy –  Deluxe Edition 40%
Luigi’s Mansion 3 30%
Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Multiplayer Pack 30%
Luigi’s Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack Set 30%
Mario Tennis Aces 30%
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition 22%
MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order 30%
MONOPOLY Madness 67%
NBA 2K23 55%
Neon White 20%
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe 30%
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom PRINCE’S EDITION 67%
No More Heroes 3 50%
Rabbids: Party of Legends 50%
Return to Monkey Island 10%
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story 50%
SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy 40%
Sonic Colors: Ultimate 50%
Sonic Origins 50%
Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe 50%
STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords 25%
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury 30%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection 30%
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 50%
The Jackbox Party Pack 8 35%
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD 30%
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes 50%

These aren’t all huge sales and discounts, but nonetheless, Nintendo Cyber Deals 2022 has some games worth your attention if you don’t already own them. Let us know if you plan to download any of these titles.

You may also like