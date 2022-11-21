The 2022 Cyber Deals promotion has begun on the Nintendo eShop, offering tons of sales on Nintendo Switch games (and some 3DS games, if you go dumpster diving). The sale is live now and will continue until December 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and Nintendo has offered a list of Switch games on sale for Cyber Deals 2022 below, including the likes of Bravely Default II, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. However, there are many more games currently on sale where that came from, even when factoring in games featured on Nintendo’s official “Sales & Deals” page. For instance, do a search for Capcom and plenty of additional games are currently on sale, like the Devil May Cry games and the Resident Evil games. Even a handful of extra Square Enix games are currently on sale, like Various Daylife.

Nintendo Cyber Deals 2022: Game Sales for the Switch eShop

These aren’t all huge sales and discounts, but nonetheless, Nintendo Cyber Deals 2022 has some games worth your attention if you don’t already own them. Let us know if you plan to download any of these titles.