Harvest Moon, Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble, & More Join Switch Online

Nintendo has just added four new games to the Nintendo Switch Online library for June 2023: Mystery Tower for NES, Harvest Moon for SNES, and Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble and Blaster Master: Enemy Below from Game Boy Color. Japan has received this same lineup, except Japan already had Harvest Moon, so this time it has also received Super Ultra Baseball, known as Super Baseball Simulator 1.000 in North America. That game had already been released for NSO in the West, so now both regions have both games.

Notably, Mystery Tower is arriving internationally for the first time, and it had always been known in Japan as Tower of Babel till now. The game is a 1986 puzzle platformer from Namco. Meanwhile, Harvest Moon needs no introduction, being the inaugural entry in the long-running and influential farming sim franchise on SNES. A rights issue later caused the series to change its name to Story of Seasons in the West while a different publisher started making its own games under the Harvest Moon name, but that legal snafu seems to have been tidied up to let Harvest Moon come to Nintendo Switch Online.

Next, Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble is exactly what it sounds like, a Game Boy Color game that used an accelerometer inside the cartridge to let you physically move the console to move Kirby. That tech has been replicated on Switch, so you can move your Switch this time to control the game. And finally, Blaster Master: Enemy Below is, you know, a Blaster Master game — lots of cool action.

For several reasons, Mystery Tower, Harvest Moon, Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble, and Blaster Master: Enemy Below make for perhaps the most intriguing addition to Nintendo Switch Online in a while. Prior to this, three Super Mario Advance games joined Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack in May.