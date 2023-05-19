Super Mario Advance 1, 2, and 3 Hit Switch Online Next Week

It has been a while since we have had news on any new titles hitting the Game Boy Advance portion of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion pack. The last game to release on the service, Metroid Fusion, launched back in March. Thankfully, Nintendo has confirmed a trio of games are making their way to NSO next week. GBA games Super Mario Advance, Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2, and Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3 join Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on May 26, 2023.

Here’s the official announcement trailer:

As you can see, Super Mario Advance is a port of Super Mario Bros. 2, while Advance 2 is Super Mario World and Advance 3 is Yoshi’s Island. They join Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3, which is already on the service. The titles and numberings on these are making my head hurt.

Some of these games are already playable on Nintendo Switch through other NSO applications. (Super Mario Bros. 2 and 3 can be accessed in three different ways.) What makes the GBA ports so special? They all have quality-of-life improvements, and some, like Yoshi’s Island, have extra levels.

Gamers can access Super Mario Advance 1, 2, and 3 via Nintendo Switch Online next week. It’s great to get three arguably definitive ports of some classic Mario adventures. Now, where’s Metroid: Zero Mission?