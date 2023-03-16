Nintendo has announced four new NES, SNES, and Game Boy games for the March 2023 update to Nintendo Switch Online (NSO), available now, and they include Xevious from NES, Side Pocket from SNES, and Kirby’s Dream Land 2 and BurgerTime Deluxe for Game Boy. NES, SNES, and Game Boy games are all available at the basic NSO subscription tier, so if you subscribe to the service at all, you can start playing these games now.

The original Kirby’s Dream Land was already part of the launch lineup of Switch Online Game Boy games when the service became available last month, so it makes sense to follow it up with Kirby’s Dream Land 2. It’s another well-regarded platformer that originally released in 1995. Meanwhile, BurgerTime Deluxe is a Game Boy version of an arcade maze platformer developed by Data East. However, what is most surprising about these games is that neither was teased last month during the announcement of Game Boy games for Switch Online. Rather, games like The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons and Oracle of Ages and Pokémon Trading Card Game were promised.

In any case, Xevious is a fun get for the NES lineup, being a classic Namco shooter of some renown, and Side Pocket is, ya know, pool. If you like pool, give it a shot.

All in all, Xevious, Side Pocket, Kirby’s Dream Land 2, and BurgerTime Deluxe make for solid additions to the NES, SNES, and Game Boy Nintendo Switch Online library. They aren’t earth-shattering though, and if you’ve been holding your breath for Super Mario RPG, you died a long, long time ago.