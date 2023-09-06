Nintendo Switch Online Gets Four New Games, Including Japan-Only Releases

It is that random time of the month when new Nintendo Switch Online titles get announced out of nowhere. Last week, the company added Excitebike 64 to the service. And now, Nintendo has added two NES titles, one SNES game, and one Game Boy Color adventure to the mix. Even better, three of the games were previously Japan-only, and can now be enjoyed by players with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Check out the official trailer below for a peek at what titles are on offer.

For Super Nintendo, subscribers will net Kirby’s Star Stacker, previously exclusive to Japan. It looks like pure, puzzle-based mayhem. Next, Quest for Camelot is available for the Game Boy Color and is based on the film of the same name. There are real Zelda vibes, except with chunkier sprites. Also, that horse looks positively spooked in the photo. Finally, there are two games for the Nintendo, again previously only released in Japan: Downtown Nekketsu March: Super-Awesome Field Day! and Joy Mech Fight. Downtown Nekketsu March: Super-Awesome Field Day! is based on the Kunio-kun series and looks absolutely wild. Joy Mech Fight seems like an energetic fighter, and gamers might recognize the main character from the Super Smash Bros. franchise.

All in all, these new additions to Nintendo Switch Online, which are available to play now, are a pretty versatile pick of classic video games. Now where is Chrono Trigger, Nintendo?