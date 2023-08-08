Pokémon Stadium 2 and Pokémon Trading Card Game Join NSO

Today’s Pokémon Presents has come and gone. There were some noteworthy announcements contained within. For starters, Detective Pikachu Returns received a brand new trailer. We also got a Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC release date. Additionally, two titles were announced for the Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) service: Pokémon Stadium 2 and Pokémon Trading Card Game. Both were promised to be available “shortly after the presentation.” It could be ready to access right now, for all we know!

You can check out the official announcement (at 16:54) below:

Pokémon Trading Card Game was originally released in 1998 on Game Boy Color and will be part of the Game Boy portion of Nintendo Switch Online. It’s basically the real-life trading card game but in video game form. I’ve heard nothing but good things about it.

Pokémon Stadium 2 launched back in 2001 on the Nintendo 64 and will be part of the N64 portion of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. You will be able to battle gym leaders and play fun minigames with up to four players. Unfortunately, you can only use rental teams in the battle portion of the game, since there is no way to connect your Game Boy to your Switch.

Personally, I am at least happy Pokémon Trading Card Game is available to play. I am bummed Pokémon Red, Blue, Yellow, Gold, Silver, and Crystal are not a part of Nintendo Switch Online yet. Use your magic to make them compatible with the Stadium titles and Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, Game Freak!