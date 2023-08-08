Detective Pikachu Returns Trailer Reveals New Story Beats

Detective Pikachu Returns showed up during today’s August Pokémon Presents to give players new footage of its story before it comes to Nintendo Switch in a few months. The footage is completely narrated by the gruff-voiced Detective Pikachu himself as he gives us the lowdown on all of the characters the narrative has to offer. When the game launches, it will follow the titular Pokémon as he works together with his human friend Tim Goodman to solve mysteries in Ryme City. Their human friends will no doubt help out as the duo investigates crime scenes around town, but the friendly Pokémon might be even more useful. Growlithe, for example, can track down suspects thanks to her sensitive nose, while Darmanitan’s strength will come in handy in a pinch.

Last but not least, today’s Pokémon Presents footage introduces players to the Hi-Hat Café, a must-see Ryme City spot where people and Pokémon gather to grab a quick cup of coffee. The Pokémon Company also used the Detective Pikachu Returns footage (at 5:40 below) as an opportunity to reaffirm its release date of October 6, 2023, while also announcing that players can now lock in preorders on the Nintendo eShop and participating retailers. Be sure to stay tuned for more information while we wait for it to come to Nintendo Switch.